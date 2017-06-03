Huge police presence stops EDL and anti-fascist protesters in Liverpool

A planned EDL demonstration in Liverpool was confined to a side street as police moved in to stop clashes with anti-fascist protesters.

English Defence League demonstrators gathered at the Lord Warden pub on London Road in the city from about midday on Saturday while an anti-fascist demonstration was held outside nearby Lime Street train station.

A heavy police presence moved the EDL demonstrators after the anti-fascist contingent gathered on London Road and chanted "Nazi scum, off our streets".

The EDL demonstration was moved to Camden Street, at the side of the pub, where protesters were contained by police.

The group said the protest was being held to highlight a number of issues, including Islamic terrorism. Members from branches including Coventry and the North East waved St George's flags.

Police, including mounted officers and officers with riot gear, later moved anti-fascist protesters back and the EDL demonstration was moved to Lime Street.