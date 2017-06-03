Local campaigning ramps up in last weekend before election

Former party leaders went head to head on the Today programme while local campaigning ramps up in the last weekend before the General Election.

Here's what happened on the campaign trail today.

:: Good day

It has been a good day for Jacob Rees-Mogg, whose Instagram profile is gaining positive attention. Mr Rees-Mogg, the Conservative candidate for North East Somerset, has been posting pictures from the campaign trail to his 6,500 followers.

A favourite post with Twitter users shows Rees-Mogg standing outside a tattoo studio with a Labour poster in the window. The caption reads: "We shall have to take our business elsewhere."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUxQkfIFTFY/?taken-by=jacob_rees_mogg

Bad day

The party's 2017 manifesto recently dropped David Cameron's 2015 general election pledge not to raise income tax or national insurance contributions.

:: Quote of the day

"Strong and stable now seems like a bit of a joke" - Ed Miliband jousts with Iain Duncan Smith on the Today programme.

Tweet of the day

https://twitter.com/CarolineLucas/status/870977934332440576

:: Picture of the day

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon boards a helicopter - dubbed the Nicolopter - in Cumbernauld as she prepares for a whirlwind visit to six constituencies in one day.

https://www.paimages.co.uk/image-details/2.31551491

Poll of polls

https://www.paimages.co.uk/image-details/2.31551388