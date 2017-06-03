Millions worldwide to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester charity concert

Millions of fans across the world will be able to watch Ariana Grande's benefit concert from Manchester as it will be broadcast live in more than 50 countries across five continents on Sunday.

BBC Worldwide has confirmed that audiences in countries including Australia, China, Brazil, USA, Mexico, Italy and New Zealand will be able to tune into the star-studded charity event thanks to the global simulcast.

Pop star Grande, whose concert at the Manchester Arena was the target for a suicide bombing less than two weeks ago, is returning to the city for the One Love Manchester charity event, which will raise funds for the victims and the families affected by the attack.

She will be joined on stage by music stars including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Robbie Williams and Take That for the show at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Previously announced to be airing on BBC One in the UK and across BBC radio stations, broadcasters across Europe, Asia, North America, Australia and South America have now agreed arrangements with BBC Worldwide to simulcast the event.

It will air from 6.55pm BST to 10pm BST on Sunday June 4.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, to support grieving families and victims of the bombing.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens were injured on May 22 when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive shortly after American star Grande's show had ended.

Grande arrived in the UK on Friday and has spent time meeting her young fans at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital ahead of the gig.