Motorcycle rider dies after crash with lorry in Oxfordshire

A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a lorry in the middle of the night.

The grey and black Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a white Volvo heavy goods vehicle (HGV) on the A34 near Kidlington, Oxfordshire, Thames Valley Police said.

The 53-year-old rider died at the scene while the HGV driver avoided injury, the force said.

Police have made no arrests following the incident, which occurred at about 2.45am on Saturday.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who may have seen the bike travelling southbound on the A34 beforehand, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.