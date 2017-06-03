Teenage boy dies after being stabbed in Peckham

A teenager has been stabbed to death in south London, Scotland Yard said.

Police were called to Southampton Way in Peckham at about 11.15pm on Friday, where an injured boy was found.

The victim, believed to be 17 years old, was given first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, police said.

The fatal stabbing is the 11th teenage homicide in the capital since the start of the year and made the teenager the eighth to die after being stabbed.

The boy's next of kin have been informed but he has not yet been formally identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.