Ariana Grande returns to Manchester stage for concert for bomb attack victims

Ariana Grande will return to the stage for the first time since the Manchester terror attack today for a benefit concert for the victims.

The American star will be joined by other musicians including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus for the One Love Manchester event.

Many of those attending the concert were in the crowd at Grande's show at the Manchester Arena on May 22 when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device, killing 22 of Grande's fans and their parents and injuring dozens of others as they left the venue.

Grande has visited with victims of the attack at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital ahead of the show, where she will also be joined by Robbie Williams, Little Mix, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction star Niall Horan.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, to support grieving families and victims of the bombing.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that the fund had reached £7.2 million.

All Grande fans who attended the targeted gig were offered free passes to Sunday's benefit concert regardless of where they purchased their tickets.

More than 10,000 people applied for free tickets to the concert last week despite not attending the pop star's targeted gig.

Ticketmaster set aside tickets for the 14,200 people who were at the Manchester Arena concert, but more than 25,000 people applied to attend the event.

The £40 tickets that went on sale for the show at the Old Trafford cricket ground were snapped up in less than 20 minutes.

It later emerged that some were looking to cash in on the tragedy by selling tickets online at inflated prices.

One eBay seller was trying to offload four tickets to the gig for £1,250 - which would net a potential profit of nearly £1,100.

The listing was taken down shortly after being seen by the Press Association.

Major secondary ticketing sites Seatwave, Get Me In, Viagogo and Stubhub all pledged to not allow the reselling of tickets on their websites, while eBay said it would immediately remove any listings attempting to profit unfairly from the terror attack.

The live final of Britain's Got Talent was moved to Saturday night so as not to clash with the benefit.

The event will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, and BBC Radio Manchester, as well as commercial radio.

Millions of people around the world will also be able to watch as the concert will be simulcast in more than 50 countries across five continents.

The One Love Manchester Concert will be shown on BBC One from 6.55pm.