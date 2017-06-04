Families of sweethearts killed in Manchester attack send 'love' to London

The families of a young couple killed in the Manchester terror attack have sent their "love and condolences" to the relatives of people affected by the London Bridge terror attack, and said their "hearts are aching" for their loss.

Teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields, died along with 20 others on May 22 when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an improvised explosive device following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

In a joint statement issued by Greater Manchester Police, their families wished those injured by last night's attack in London a "speed recovery".

They said: "We would at this point also like to reach out to those affected by the London terror attack, sending our love and condolences to those who have lost loved ones, our hearts are aching for your loss, may those injured have a speedy recovery."

The London attack, at around 10pm on Saturday night in the Borough Market area of central London, killed seven and injured 48 people as three terrorists armed with knives went on a stabbing spree after ramming civilians with a van on London Bridge.

The families of Ms Rutherford and Mr Curry described the past two weeks as "a parent's worst nightmare" following the Manchester attack, and said their children had been taken "much too soon".

They also praised the work of the Greater Manchester Police and Northumbrian Police forces and expressed their gratitude to nurses and members of the British Red Cross who had supported them "during [their] darkest hours".

They continued: "Finally after much heartache and sadness we are in a position at last to bring our babies home where they belong.

"We ask that in the days ahead the press show us the respect we deserve and the time to come to terms with the impact this horrendous crime has had on us as families."

The American pop singer, Ariana Grande, returned to the UK on Friday, June 2, and will be taking part in the One Love concert in Manchester on Sunday evening in support of those affected by last month's attack.