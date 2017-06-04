From the Scottish editions

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY:

TERROR ON LONDON BRIDGE

A gang of five terrorists drove a van into pedestrians at 50mph on London Bridge last night before attacking revellers with hunting knives.

SUNDAY MAIL:

LONDON IN TERROR

Seven people were feared dead last night after a double terror attack in London.

SUNDAY HERALD:

Knife attack after van mounts pavement.

SCOTLAND ON SUNDAY:

THAT SINKING FEELING

'Strong and stable' leader Theresa May goes off message.

SCOTTISH MAIL ON SUNDAY:

TERROR STRIKES LONDON BRIDGE

The bodies of two men, believed to be terrorists, lie in the road outside Applebee's Restaurant in Borough Market, London, after last night's shocking attack.

SCOTTISH SUNDAY EXPRESS:

SNP FAILING OUR SCHOOLS

Voters blame Nicola Sturgeon's SNP Government for a dramatic collapse in standards in Scottish schools, an exclusive new poll has revealed.

SUNDAY MIRROR:

CORRIE KYM'S AGONY OVER STOLEN PICTURES

Corrie star Kym Marsh was left reeling after intimate pictures of her were leaked on the internet.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY:

TYSON FURY SENT ME FILTHY TEXTS

Married boxer Tyson Fury sent a string of X-rated messages to a personal trainer behind his pregnant wife's back.

SUNDAY PEOPLE:

TV TINA: I'LL BE MUM AT 54

Shameless star vows to choose sex of baby.

INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY:

NIGHT OF TERROR AS BRUTAL ATTACK HITS CAPITAL

Witnesses report van swerving into crowds on London Bridge before men begin stabbing people in Borough Market.

OBSERVER:

LABOUR PLEDGES VAT CUT TO HELP LOWER-INCOME FAMILIES

Labour will aim to help tens of millions of people who are struggling on lower incomes by cutting the rate of VAT if it wins the general election, the shadow chancellor John McDonnell has told the Observer.

SUNDAY TIMES SCOTLAND:

TORIES SAVAGE CORBYN'S 'TRIPLE TAX WHAMMY'

The Tories turned their fire on Labour over the economy last night, accusing Jeremy Corbyn of plotting a "triple tax whammy" that will land homeowners with a bill in excess of £5,000 a year.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:

CARNAGE ACROSS LONDON AS TERRORISTS STRIKE AGAIN

London was in the grip of coordinated terrorist attacks last night with at least two people killed and "multiple" casualties amid reports of stabbings and pedestrians mown down by a vehicle.