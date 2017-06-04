Labour hint at VAT cut as Tories condemn 'Marxist garden tax'

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has hinted he could cut VAT while the Conservatives warned that more than 10 million households could be hit by what they called Labour's "garden tax".

Mr McDonnell suggested a Labour government would have more freedom to reduce VAT once Britain is out of the European Union.

"The concept of fairness is at the heart of everything we do. When it comes to tax it will always be a fair tax policy," he told The Observer.

"And if I can reduce the burden of taxation on middle and low earners I will do it as we grow the economy. I will do it."

"I think VAT is a real problem for many people. When we come out of Europe there is more flexibility on VAT, particularly in terms of the lower levels."

However Chancellor Philip Hammond claimed 10.2 million homes in England and Wales sitting on plots bigger than the national average of 200 sq metres could be liable to a proposed "land value tax" which Labour floated in its manifesto.

The Tories claimed that if Labour imposed a 3% levy the owners of these homes would see their average annual local tax bill - including council tax - rise from £1,185 to £3,837 .

Mr Hammond told The Sunday Telegraph: "This is one of the ways in which Labour will tax ordinary families to pay for its profligacy. It is an old favourite of the extreme left.

"There is more than a little bit of ideology in this in attacking land on Marxist principles."