Police are investigating "terrorist incidents" at London Bridge and Borough Market following reports of a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians on a bridge and stabbings.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents."

It comes amid reports of explosions being heard near the bridge.

A stabbing at Vauxhall was unrelated, the force added.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the "fast-moving" situation, adding: "I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism."

She will chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Sunday, No 10 said.

Scotland Yard said officers were responding to three incidents in the capital.

Police were called at around 10.08pm to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge.

Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings. Armed officers responded and shots were fired.

A third incident, which is unrelated, was taking place at Vauxhall, Scotland Yard said.

A big explosion was heard from the London Bridge area at around 1.50am

He said: "We don't yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night.

"I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."

He said he would be attending the Cobra meeting on Sunday morning.

Mr Khan encouraged people to follow the Metropolitan Police on Twitter for further updates and information.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services."

The Prime Minister added: "This is a fast moving investigation. I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene.

"Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events."

Witnesses described seeing a speeding vehicle veer into crowds on London Bridge, while video showed dozens of people with their hands on their heads escorted away from the scene by officers.

And in the popular food market in south London, witnesses said they saw a man with a large blade.

Barman Alex Martinez was forced to take shelter in a bin when a knifeman stormed the Borough restaurant in which he worked.

He said: "I remember that I was working behind the bar and one man entered into my restaurant and that's it - I remember about the third table, second one, next to the door, a man dropped everything and ran out.

"I just tried to be safe, I jumped down behind a big wall, now I feel my pain in my arm, I feel pain.

"I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening.

"The man started screaming and dropping everything on the floor, the plates, the cutlery, the bottle, everything, he dropped it."

He recalled hearing someone crying near his bin and said the two exchanged reassurances.

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market.

One woman was taken away on a stretcher while others sat injured on the ground, with shocked people crying and shouting around them.

Frightened people were led up Southwark Street away from Southwark Bridge Road, and police officers were seen screaming to people and ordering them to run.

Many were in tears, with friends supporting each other and carrying people up the road.

Cordons were put up across Southwark Street before repeatedly being pushed back as police widened the critical zone around Borough Market.

Nick Brandon of the BTP's force control room said he had received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.

The seriousness of the injuries were not not yet known, he said.