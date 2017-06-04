Manchester bomb victim Eilidh MacLeod to be brought home for island funeral

The body of Manchester bomb victim Eilidh MacLeod will be flown home to the devastated community on the island of Barra on Sunday ahead of her funeral.

The 14-year-old was among 22 people who died in the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday May 22, which also left dozens injured.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre, a fellow pupil at Castlebay Community School on the island, was seriously injured in the bombing at Manchester Arena.

Eilidh's body is expected to be returned to Barra on Sunday accompanied by her family.

Her funeral will take place on Monday June 5 at Our Lady, Star of the Sea in Castlebay.

In a statement in the days after her death, Eilidh's parents Roddy and Marion MacLeod said: ''Eilidh MacLeod was our beautiful, intelligent, popular and talented daughter as well as a loving sister and we are at a loss without her.

''Eilidh loved nothing more than spending time with those she loved, both family and friends alike."

They described their daughter's love of music as "unsurpassed" and said that she enjoyed her time playing, travelling and competing in the Pipe Bands.

They said: ''Eilidh and Laura were so excited about going to the concert together but what should have been the perfect ending to a fantastic trip ended so tragically.

''We continue to have Laura and her family in our thoughts and pray that she makes a full recovery."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "I know that everyone in Scotland will join me in sending our heartfelt sympathy to Eilidh's family and friends ahead of what will be the most difficult day imaginable.

"Everything that I've heard, seen or read about Eilidh shows that she was a vivacious, fun-loving young woman with a bright future ahead of her, and I know that the community on Barra will pay her a fitting tribute. Her family are in my thoughts."