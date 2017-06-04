Oasis reunion? I miss Noel but I can't see it happening, says Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has said that working with his brother Noel "bores the death" out of him and has ruled out an Oasis reunion in the near future.

The rocker said he still is not in contact with his brother and former band mate, although he admitted he misses him and the fans and singing Oasis songs.

In an Observer Q&A with fans, Gallagher said he "can't see it happening" when asked about the group reuniting .

He said: "Never say never, I guess, but at the moment, if I get up and running on this solo thing, it certainly won't happen for a bit.

"Because there have been plenty of times that it could have happened and it should have happened and it didn't.

"I'd like it to happen, because I miss him and I miss the band and I miss the fans and I miss singing them songs.

"But it's in the lap of the gods, not Noel Gallagher, as much as he'd like to think he's a bit of a god, but he ain't ... 'Cos I've seen him coming for years.

"He thought that I was going to be down and out, and then he'd turn round and say: "Sorry about this, lads, but I'm going to have to put my wicked solo career on hold because I need to help my brother out."

"But I ain't f****** poor. I'm still standing."

Gallagher, who last week dropped his debut solo single Wall Of Glass, said: "No. It ain't happening, mate. When I think about it, being in a band with him bores the death out of me.

"He's changed, as a person. He's not someone I want to be in a band with. He's part of the establishment."

Earlier this week, Gallagher sent a happy birthday message to his estranged sibling on his 50th birthday.

He wrote: "Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x."

The public message prompted speculation among fans that they could reunite at Sunday's One Love Manchester benefit concert, which is being held to raise money for those affected by the attack at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert nearly two weeks ago.

Gallagher, 44, said he would be working as a labourer or be "really badly into drugs" had he not got into music, adding that rock'n' roll saved his life.

Asked by writer Ian Rankin what he would be doing if he and Noel had not formed Oasis back in the 1990s, Gallagher said he probably would not have got a "proper job"

He said: "So I'd have been digging or dead or really badly into drugs, which would obviously lead to being dead.

"Rock'n'roll saved my life. And I am forever in debt.

"I am forever in debt to rock'n'roll and I would never, ever think of doing another form of music. Ever."