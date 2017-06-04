Police name Barnardo's worker killed in attack

A woman who died after an attack which also left a teenage boy critically injured has been named by police.

Alyson Watt, 52, who worked for Barnardo's Scotland, died at the scene in Penilee Road, Paisley at around 4.55pm on Friday.

The 16-year-old boy taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Barnardo's Scotland staff paid tribute to their colleague.

Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo's Scotland, said: "We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleague Alyson Watt, who was a much-valued and long-standing member of staff in Paisley.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy and we are continuing to support police with their enquiries."