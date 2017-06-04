Scottish schedule

Good morning from Press Association Scotland. Here is our main schedule for Sunday June 4

ELECTION Scotland: The SNP has urged voters across Scotland to unite behind its candidates on election day to prevent an "unprecedented" assault by the Tory government on the incomes of pensioners and working families.

FUNERAL Manchester: The body of Manchester bomb victim Eilidh MacLeod will be flown home to the devastated community on the island of Barra on Sunday ahead of her funeral.

SCOTLAND Education: Scotland's biggest teaching union could back a ballot on industrial action over pay when it meets for its AGM this week.

1330 EDINBURGH: University research subjects to be reunited. The group of more than 400 people in their 80s and 90s have been working with scientists to chart how a person's thinking power changes in their lifetime. Photocall. Interview opportunities available before 1.30pm. Please contact Joanne Morrison in advance to confirm attendance. General Assembly Hall, Mound Place, EH1 2LU. Joanne Morrison 07717 707623/0131 651 4266.

1800 EDINBURGH: BBC Question Time live leader special with Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon. BBC 0203 614 3777.