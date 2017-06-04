The powers available to tackle terrorism
Theresa May raised the prospect of a review of Britain's counter-terrorism strategy after the London Bridge attack.
Here is a summary of the main powers and tools currently deployed by authorities
:: Arrest and prosecution
Counter-terrorism arrests have been running at or close to record levels in recent years. Of the 260 arrests for terrorism-related offences last year, 96 had resulted in a charge by the middle of January. Of those, 79 were terrorism-related and 17 non-terrorism-related. Others were released without charge, or bailed.
Electronic surveillance
Stops
Terrorism prevention and investigation measures
Measures to disrupt the return of fighters
Powers to seize passports or deprive citizenship
Air strikes overseas
Anti-radicalisation schemes