Tories' lead over Labour cut to single point, says one new opinion poll

The Conservatives' lead over Labour has been cut to a single point according to one new opinion poll - amid sharp differences between pollsters over the state of the General Election race.

Survation for The Mail on Sunday put the two main parties virtually neck and neck, with the Tories on 40% and Labour on 39%.

However the findings contrast sharply with a ComRes poll for the Independent and Sunday Mirror which still shows the Conservatives with a healthy 12 point advantage over Labour.

Opinium for The Observer also has the Tories ahead but with the gap between the two main parties narrowing to just six points.

With less than a week to polling day, the Survation poll shows a six point fall in support for the Conservatives since their last poll two weeks ago, while Labour are up five points.

The Liberal Democrats are unchanged on 8% and Ukip are up one on 5%.

Opinium puts the Conservatives on 43% - down two points on a week ago - while Labour is up two on 37%. The Lib Dems are down one on 6% while Ukip is unchanged on 5%.

In contrast ComRes has the Tories up one on 47% and Labour also up one on 35%. The Lib Dems on 8% and Ukip on 4% are both unchanged from last week.

Both Opinium and ComRes suggest a fall in Theresa May's personal approval rating. Opinium has it down from plus 11% last week to plus 6%, while Jeremy Corbyn's has held relatively steady on minus 12%.

ComRes has her personal rating turn negative for the first time since becoming Prime Minister last year at minus 3% - a 12 point drop since they last tested it in February.

In contrast, Mr Corbyn's rating has risen by 18 points although he continues to lag well behind the Prime Minister on minus 15%.

ComRes interviewed 2,038 GB adults online between May 31 and June 2. Opinium carried out 2,006 interviews online between May 30 and 31. Survation interviewed 1,049 UK adults online on June 3.