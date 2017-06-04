Ukip refuse to suspend campaigning in wake of London attack

Ukip have broken with the other main political parties in refusing to suspend General Election campaigning in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and Greens have all put national campaigning on hold at least until this evening in respect for those killed and injured.

But Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said that a second disruption to the campaign - following a three-day pause after the Manchester suicide bomb - was "precisely what the extremists would want us to do" and could lead to more attacks.

In a statement, Mr Nuttall said: "With more people murdered on the streets of our capital city last night by Islamist terrorists, it is more important than ever for us to confront this evil with the democratic principles that have made this country what it is.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives last night. The courage and quick response of our emergency services have yet again saved countless lives and in the midst of such a tragedy, deserve our respect and admiration.

"It is time to start honouring our dead with more than just words. The only guarantee that will come from our choosing to stall the democratic process again will be more attacks; it is what these cowards want us to do.

"For those of us seeking to serve the people of this country, it is our duty to drive the dialogue on how best to confront and defeat this brand of terrorism.

"That is what Ukip will be doing today and beyond. Therefore, I refuse to suspend campaigning because this is precisely what the extremists would want us to do."