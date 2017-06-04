Winners at the British Soap Awards 2017
Emmerdale was the big winner at the British Soap Awards 2017, where the ITV soap picked up six prizes.
Here is a full list of winners:
Best single episode - Ashley's point of view (Emmerdale)
Best male dramatic performance - John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, Emmerdale)
Villain of the year - Lucy-Jo Hudson (Rhiannon Davis, Doctors)
Best young performance - Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow, Coronation Street)
Best storyline - Ashley's dementia (Emmerdale)
Best newcomer - Rob Mallard (Dan Osbourne, Coronation Street
Best comedy performance - Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, Coronation Street)
Best female dramatic performance - Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor, Coronation Street)
Best on-screen partnership - Richard Linnell and Kassius Nelson (Alfie Nightingale and Jade Albright, Hollyoaks)
Scene of the year - Jade says goodbye to Alfie (Hollyoaks)
Best actress - Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas, Emmerdale)
Best actor - John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, Emmerdale)
Best British soap - Emmerdale
Outstanding achievement award - Nick Pickard (Hollyoaks)
The Tony Warren Award - Gillian Richmond (EastEnders)