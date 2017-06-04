facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Winners at the British Soap Awards 2017

Emmerdale was the big winner at the British Soap Awards 2017, where the ITV soap picked up six prizes.

Here is a full list of winners:

Best single episode - Ashley's point of view (Emmerdale)

Best male dramatic performance - John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, Emmerdale)

Villain of the year - Lucy-Jo Hudson (Rhiannon Davis, Doctors)

Best young performance - Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow, Coronation Street)

Best storyline - Ashley's dementia (Emmerdale)

Best newcomer - Rob Mallard (Dan Osbourne, Coronation Street

Best comedy performance - Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, Coronation Street)

Best female dramatic performance - Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor, Coronation Street)

Best on-screen partnership - Richard Linnell and Kassius Nelson (Alfie Nightingale and Jade Albright, Hollyoaks)

Scene of the year - Jade says goodbye to Alfie (Hollyoaks)

Best actress - Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas, Emmerdale)

Best actor - John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, Emmerdale)

Best British soap - Emmerdale

Outstanding achievement award - Nick Pickard (Hollyoaks)

The Tony Warren Award - Gillian Richmond (EastEnders)