Press Association Scotland main schedule for Monday June 5.

ELECTION Scotland: Theresa May is to visit Scotland again today as the General Election campaign enters its final few days.

FUNERAL Manchester: Parents of a Manchester terror victim have paid tribute to their "darling" daughter ahead of the first funeral to result from the attack.

SCOTLAND Education: Scotland's biggest teaching union could back a ballot on industrial action over pay when it meets for its AGM this week.

POLITICS Twitter: Four Scots are among the top 10 Westminster politicians who faced the most hostility on Twitter, new research has found.

ENVIRONMENT Renewables: Environmental groups say last month was an "extraordinary month" for renewables in Scotland with wind power providing enough energy to power 95% of Scottish households.

PHOTOGRAPHERS: Covering part of Nicola Sturgeon's helicopter tour.

EDINBURGH: FAI into death of Keane Wallis-Bennett when a wall collapsed on her at Liberton High School, Edinburgh in April 2014. The FAI is expected to last two weeks. Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

0900 DUNDEE: Records broken at Summer Schools. A record number of students begin their route into higher education as they matriculate on University of Dundee's Summer School programmes. Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4HN. Grant Hill: 07854 953277.

0930 CUPAR: Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie campaigns in North East Fife. Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP will visit North East Fife as part of his campaign He will use a campaign visit to North East Fife to say the Scottish Liberal Democrats that are set to sweep the SNP out and stop another independence referendum. 75 Burnside, Auchtermuchty, KY14 7A. Tim Hustler: 07747 768029.

1000 EDINBURGH: "Whisky Galore" bottles to be auctioned off in whisky sale. Bonhams whisky sale includes two salvaged bottles from the wreck of the SS Politician which were the inspiration for Compton MacKenzie's novel Whisky Galore followed by two films. Photocall ahead of sale on June 7 Bonhams, 22 Queen Street Edinburgh, EH2 1JX. Andrew Currie: 020 7468 5871.

1000 LEWES: Trial of hairdresser accused of deliberately infecting a string of male lovers with HIV. Daryll Rowe, 26, of no fixed address but previously from Edinburgh, denies four counts of causing grievous bodily harm and four counts of attempted GBH. In custody. Lewes Crown Court, 182 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1YB.

1030 BISHOPBRIGGS: Nicola Sturgeon visit four locations on 2nd day of helicopter tour. SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon will visit Bishopbriggs, Hawick, Leven and Edinburgh as the General Election campaign enters into its final few days. In each location the First Minister will be met by the local SNP candidate. 1030 BISHOPBRIGGS LeisureDrome, 147 Balmily Road, Bishopton, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, G64 3HD The First Minister will meet with SNP candidate John Nicolson, have a quick tour of the centre followed by a visit to a pensioners' exercise class. 1150 CUMBERNAULD AIRPORT, Duncan McIntosh Rd, Cumbernauld, G68 0HH Nicola Sturgeon will take off on the next leg of her helicopter tour. 1240 HAWICK Helicopter lands at Mansfield Park, Hawick, TD9 8AL 1250 HAWICK Campaign visit to Heritage Hub, Kirkstile, Hawick, TD9 0AE Contact: Catriona Matheson - 07841 434659 1500 LEVEN Campaign visit to Leven High Street Contact: Tom French - 07502 214598 for details of meeting point Bishopbriggs LeisureDrome, 147 Balmily Road, Bishopton, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, G64 3HD. Fergus Mutch: fergus.mutch@snpmedia.net.

1030 EDINBURGH: University research subjects to be reunited. The group of more than 400 people in their 80s and 90s have been working with scientists to chart how a person's thinking power changes in their lifetime. Photocall. Interview opportunities available before 1.30pm. Please contact Joanne Morrison in advance to confirm attendance. General Assembly Hall, Mound Place, EH1 2LU. Joanne Morrison 07717 707623/0131 651 4266.

1115 ISLE OF BARRA: Funeral of Manchester terror attack victim Eilidh MacLeod to take place. A media pool facility has been arranged, with STV (Fraser Wilson 0141 300 3360), BBC (Nick Webster 0141 422 7704) and Press Association (Victoria Mitchell 0141 309 3071). Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Castlebay. Police Scotland corporate communications north 01224 306431/01382 596731/(out of hours) 01463 723333.

1215 PAISLEY: Astronaut Steve Swanson launches space school. American-born former NASA astronaut launches Renfrewshire's fourth Mission Discovery programme. Around 200 pupils will take part in the staging of the week-long event. Main entrance, University of the West of Scotland, High Street, PA1 2BE. Jennifer Connolly: 0141 618 5703.

1300 BISHOPTON: Scotland press conference. 10.30am Scotland training at Mar Hall (open to media) 1pm Scotland media conference at Mar Hall (coach and selected players)

1430 DUNDEE: Emergency services meet the public in People Who Help Us event. Visitors to Dundee Science Centre can meet those vital to our lives and survival. The event involves police, medics, Guide Dogs for the Blind and RNLI representatives. Greenmarket, Dundee, DD1 4QB. Calire Grainger: 07912 324264.

2100 EDINBURGH: BBC Question Time Leader Debate. BBC Question Time Leader Debate with Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh. Presented by Nick Robinson on BBC One. Rescheduled from June 4 due to London Bridge attack.

