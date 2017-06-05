Peter Sallis, the voice of Wallace and Gromit, dies aged 96

Last of the Summer Wine actor Peter Sallis, who was also famous as the voice of Wallace in Wallace and Gromit, has died aged 96, his agents have announced.

Jonathan Altaras Associates released a statement saying: " It is with sadness that we announce that our client Peter Sallis died peacefully, with his family by his side, at Denville Hall on Friday, June 2."

Mr Sallis became a household name in the UK as mild-mannered Norman Clegg in the comedy Last Of The Summer Wine, Britain's longest-running sitcom.

But his role p laying loveable inventor Wallace in Nick Park's animated films made his voice known around the world.