Brother of Manchester suicide bomber released without charge

The brother of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi has been released without charge by police.

Ismail Abedi, 23, was arrested in Chorlton on May 23, a day after the terror attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people including seven children.

Ten men remain in custody for questioning, while a total of e ight people have now been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police said.

Salman Abedi, 22, whose family are believed to be of Libyan origin, died after detonating an improvised explosive device as people began leaving a show by US singer Ariana Grande.

His father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli on May 24, along with Salman's brother Hashim, who Libyan security forces said was "aware of all the details" of the attack.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the atrocity.