James Corden and Nicole Kidman among winners at Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

James Corden triumphed alongside female stars Nicole Kidman and Amy Poehler at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards.

Hollywood star Kidman won the Film Actress trophy, while Corden, now a huge success in the US with his talk show, was crowned Man Of The Year.

US actress and comedienne Poehler took the Inspiration award, while actress Anna Kendrick was named Best Writer.

The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby won the gong for Best Actress on UK Television Screens.

Other winners at the glitzy, annual event included Catastrophe star and co-creator Sharon Horgan, singer and The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson and Big Brother host Emma Willis.

Reunited Eighties pop trio Bananarama were named Icons, while girl band Little Mix accepted the award for Best Music Act via video link.

Billie Piper won a gong for her stage work and model Winnie Harlow took the Editor's Award at the ceremony, which was hosted by Jennifer Saunders.

Presenters at the London event included comedy star Dawn French, new father Liam Payne, Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, diver Tom Daley, singer Olly Murs, boxer Anthony Joshua, actresses Lily James and Felicity Jones, grime star Stormzy and presenter Fearne Cotton.

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards:

Comedy Actress: Sharon Horgan

UK TV Actress: Vanessa Kirby

Accessories Designer: Tabitha Simmons

Columnist: Caitlin Moran

Trailblazer: Jennifer Hudson

YouTubers: Pixiwoo

Filmmaker: Sharon Maguire

W Channel Sportswoman: Nicola Adams

TV Personality: Emma Willis

Music Act: Little Mix

Next Breakthrough: Dua Lipa

Shiseido Group Theatre Actress: Billie Piper

Entrepreneur: Jourdan Dunn

Writer: Anna Kendrick

Editor's Award: Winnie Harlow

Icons: Bananarama

Designer: Maria Grazia Chiuri

Man Of The Year: James Corden

Film Actress: Nicole Kidman

Glamour Inspiration: Amy Poehler