Man being sentenced after two-year-old girl injured in dog attack

A man will be sentenced today for being in charge of four dangerously out of control dogs after an attack left a two-year-old girl with serious injuries to her head and body.

The toddler and her aunt, 57, were hurt in the garden of a house in Toxteth, Liverpool, on the afternoon of May 7.

Andrew McGowan, 35, of Cockburn Street, Toxteth, admitted the charge when he appeared at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates' Court last month.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

The aunt was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital where she received treatment for minor injuries.

Police later seized five dogs and six puppies from a neighbouring property and confirmed the breed was an American Bully, which is not banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Two of the five adult dogs were humanely destroyed.

Sentencing by Judge Clement Goldstone QC, the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, will take place from 10am.