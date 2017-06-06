People urgently needing lung transplants to be helped by national donations plan

Patients in dire need of a lung transplant are to benefit from a new scheme which has changed the way donated lungs are allocated across the UK.

People in need of a lung donation are allocated the organs through regional schemes.

But now officials have also launched national lists for those in "urgent" or "super urgent" need.

This means that patients who are rapidly deteriorating can join a national list with access to suitable donors across the UK - not just to those in their region.

Last year, 55 people died while waiting for a lung transplant.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said that it hoped the new initiative will help to save lives.

The urgent list is for patients who are expected to only have 90 days to live without a new organ.

The super urgent allocation scheme is for those who are expected to survive for a few days or weeks without a transplant.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust welcomed the move, saying that currently one in three people living with the condition and in need of a lung transplant will die on the waiting list.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition which leads to the lungs and digestive system becoming clogged with thick, sticky mucus.

The condition, which affects more than 10,000 people across the UK, can lead to the lungs become increasingly damaged and they may eventually stop working properly.

Sally Johnson, director of organ donation and transplantation at NHSBT, said: "Under the new system, patients across the UK who are at most risk of dying on the waiting list will be given higher priority for a transplant.

"Last year, 55 people died waiting for a lung transplant and we believe these new allocation schemes will save more lives. We urge people to join the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell their families they want to become donors."

David Ramsden, chief executive for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust said: "Our 'Hope for More' campaign called for a national lung transplant allocation system so that people in desperate need of a life-saving lung transplant receive one as soon as possible. We hope this change will make a real difference for people with cystic fibrosis.

"Currently one in three people living with the condition and in need of a lung transplant will die on the waiting list. We continue to urge people who sign up to the donor register to tell loved ones their wishes."

NHSBT said the new allocation schemes were introduced in May and s o far one patient has received a lung transplant through the initiative but no details have been released about the recipient.

In 2015/6, there were 182 lung transplants and six combined heart and lung transplants.

:: For more information about the NHS Organ Donor Register, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.