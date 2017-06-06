Red Spot babies turn 70 as long-running health study continues

A long-running health study which was intended to last just a year and look at infant mortality is continuing as the participants turn 70.

More than 1,100 so-called Red Spot babies born in Newcastle in May and June 1947 had their health records stamped with a distinctive dot.

That meant they were assessed and put through regular health tests in an effort to study why Tyneside had a particularly bad infant mortality rate.

Experts at Newcastle University and the Royal Victoria Infirmary who set up the Thousand Families Study recruited all but four of the babies born in the city in that two-month period.

And as they got older, further in-depth studies were carried out as they passed into childhood, adulthood, middle-age and now retirement.

Professor Mark Pearce, an expert in applied epidemiology at Newcastle University, is now director of the study.

He said: "It began as a way of improving the health of infants, then the health of children and now enables us to identify how health and behaviours across life can influence individuals' wellbeing in retirement.

"The success of this study has only been possible due to the ongoing contribution of the 'Red Spots', and they continue to show their significant support.

"The participants are a great example of how people can help others by contributing to research projects.

"I also hope they enjoy taking part and I know they are proud to represent the study and city.

"With the evolving nature of our research questions, the study remains relevant and we hope it will continue for many years to come."

Originally, the study looked into how factors such as housing quality, family size and unemployment influenced babies' health and development.

As it evolved, it has highlighted how adult lifestyle is more important than previously thought in the incidence of conditions like heart disease and diabetes when compared to early growth.

In more recent years, researchers have studied issues such as bone density, hearing, heart and lungs and mental health.

Dr Suzanne Moffatt, reader in social gerontology at Newcastle University, said: "The 'Red Spots' study is a potential goldmine of information on how people age."

The study began with 1,142 babies and researchers are still in contact with more than half of the participants.

Ann Elliott, who turned 70 last month, was proud to play a part.

The mother-of-one from Denton Burn, Newcastle, said: "It has been such a good thing from the start.

"It has been a health check all the way through from birth, into adulthood and as I have got older.

"I was always told if there were any health issues that came up then obviously that would be passed on to my GP.

"I consider myself to have been very fortunate to be part of it for that reason."