Theresa May: British values superior to anything offered by preachers of hate

British values are superior to the messages of terror supporters, the Prime Minister said as she signed a book of condolence for the victims of the London Bridge attack.

Three terrorists killed seven people and left 48 injured as they went on a rampage around a tourist hot-spot in the capital.

Pedestrians were struck by a van on London Bridge before the attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12in knives.

The book of condolence will be available for the public to sign at Southwark Council's headquarters in Tooley Street from 9am on Tuesday.

Signed by Mrs May, her message reads: "As a city and a nation, we come together to remember the innocent victims of this evil and brutal attack.

"We stand together in tribute to the extraordinary professionalism and bravery of our police and emergency services - and the courage of members of the public who defended themselves and others from the attackers.

"And we will pull together to take on and defeat our enemies and to stand up for our pluralistic British values - for they are superior to anything offered by the preachers and supporters of hate."

The book of condolence will be moved to Southwark Cathedral once the police cordon around the scene of the attack is lifted.