Health leaders urged to offer HPV vaccination programme to boys

Health leaders have been urged to recommend that boys receive a vaccination - which is currently only given to girls - to protect against cancer.

Adolescent girls currently receive the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination to protect against cervical cancer.

HPV is the name for a group of viruses that cause a number of conditions, including some types of cancer and genital warts.

Boys are said to benefit from the current scheme through "herd protection".

But ministers have faced a number of calls to offer "gender neutral" vaccination.

There are hundreds of different types of HPV - most are harmless, but around 12 types of HPV can cause cancer.

It is thought that nearly all of the 3,100 cases of cervical cancer which are diagnosed in the UK each year are related to HPV.

The viruses can cause cancers in other genital areas, like the vagina, vulva, penis, and anus, as well as some types of cancer of the mouth and throat.

Under the current immunisation scheme, 12 and 13-year-old UK girls are given the HPV vaccination, usually during their second year of secondary school.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) - which advises the Government on the cost-effectiveness of vaccinations - is meeting today to discuss whether the vaccination should also be offered to boys.

HPV Action - a coalition of medical, patient and professional organisations - has been calling for boys to also receive the jab, saying that the vaccine could protect them from several HPV-related cancers - oral, anal and penile - as well as genital warts.

The coalition said that 11 countries including Australia, Austria, Italy and Norway are already vaccinating boys or will be doing so in the near future.

Peter Baker, HPV Action's campaign director, added: "HPV affects men and women equally and both sexes therefore deserve equal protection through a national vaccination programme.

"It is now time for the Government's vaccination advisory committee to listen to the doctors treating men with cancers caused by HPV and, above all, to the men whose lives have been devastated, and act now to prevent the suffering of more men from this easily-preventable infection."

The British Dental Association has also called on the JCVI to back vaccination of boys.

Chairman Mick Armstrong said: "It is heart-breaking to see the impact oral cancers can have on our patients, when prevention could be so cheap and easy.

"HPV is the leading cause of oropharyngeal cancer, and the simple fact is men are just as likely to develop it as women.

"It is time for a universal vaccination programme. The authorities can no longer justify risking boys' lives or the unnecessary pressures inaction has placed on the NHS."

The latest information on sexually transmitted infections from Public Health England shows that there has been a "continued reduction" in genital warts which has been linked to the vaccination programme.

The reduction has been seen in both boys and girls, what the report authors say shows "substantial herd protection".

The report, which covers 2016, states: "While young heterosexual men stand to benefit from female only HPV vaccination through herd protection, this is not necessarily the case for MSM (men who have sex with men).

"As a result, a targeted HPV vaccination pilot programme for MSM was introduced in England in 2016 to inform the potential national rollout of vaccination of MSM attending specialist sexual health services and HIV clinics."

The JCVI is conducting a private meeting today and its decision will be published within six weeks.