Teachers urged to be alert as FGM 'cutting season' approaches

Teachers have been urged to be alert to youngsters at risk of female genital mutilation as "cutting season" approaches, a leading children's charity has said.

Barnardo's said that professionals including teachers, social workers and healthcare staff should be aware of warning signs and know how to help.

The charity said the so-called "cutting season" arrives at the start of the summer holiday when girls could be flown abroad to undergo the procedure.

The practice is illegal in the UK.

Barnardo's said that any teacher who suspects a pupil may be going overseas for this reason follows normal safeguarding procedures.

It said signs that could indicate a child may be at risk include: a girl talking to her friends about FGM; saying that she is going to have a "special procedure", or attend an occasion to "become a woman"; discuss a long holiday in a country where the practice is prevalent.

Parents may also talk about such holidays, s ay they are taking their child out of the country for a prolonged period of time or ask permission to take their daughter out of school during term time, the charity added.

Figures from NHS Digital released this week show that b etween January and March 2017 there were 2,102 attendances for female genital mutilation reported at health organisations in England.

This includes 1,236 cases recorded for the first time.

The majority of these cases did not record where the procedure had been undertaken, but 155 cases occurred in Eastern Africa, 46 in Northern Africa, 67 in Western Africa and 17 in Western Asia.

Seventeen women or girls who had undergone FGM said the procedure had been undertaken in the UK.

Among the new cases, where information was recorded on the age of the patient at the time of the procedure, it was found that 95% were aged 17 or younger when the FGM was carried out.

The National FGM Centre, run by Barnardo's and Local Government Association, trains people who work with children on how to spot girls at risk as well as those who have been subject to FGM.

Signs of those who have been subject to the procedure include: difficulty in walking or sitting down comfortably, taking a long time in the toilet, or a significant change in behaviour such as becoming withdrawn.

"Much more needs to be done to support survivors of FGM and protect girls who are at risk," said National FGM Centre director Michelle Lee-Izu.

"FGM is child abuse and no girl should ever have to live with the harmful physical and emotional consequences of this practice.

"We hope our reminder of the signs will help not just teachers but all agencies to prevent FGM from happening by identifying girls at risk and helping to prosecute those who fail to protect girls from this type of abuse."