Three new arrests in London Bridge attack probe as police carry out armed swoop

Fresh arrests have been made in the investigation into the London Bridge attack, including two men who were held in a swoop by armed officers.

Counter-terror police arrested the pair during an operation on a street in Ilford, east London, Scotland Yard said.

One of the men, aged 27, was held on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts, while a 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

A third man, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts at an address in Ilford during the operations late on Wednesday night.

All three men have been taken into custody for questioning at a south London police station while detectives search the residential address and a business premises in Ilford.

The arrests follow the detention on a 30-year-old man as detectives raided an address in Ilford in the early hours of Wednesday.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Detectives investigating the London Bridge terror attack have made three more arrests and carried out two more search warrants in east London late on Wednesday June 7.

"From around 10pm, officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, supported by firearms officers, arrested two men on a street in Ilford, a third was arrested after a warrant was carried out at a residential address in Ilford."