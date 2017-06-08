Hospital fire which triggered patients' evacuation being treated as arson

A hospital fire which triggered the evacuation of hundreds of patients is being treated as arson.

The blaze in Royal Stoke University Hospital's main building meant staff and emergency services had to act quickly to move people to safety, shortly after the alarm was raised at 5.59pm on Wednesday.

A fire chief said it was "very concerning" that initial investigations into the cause appeared to show it was started deliberately.

Hospital bosses had to declare a major incident and shut A&E to visitors overnight. It has since reopened.

More than 30 firefighters were called in to fight the blaze and assist staff in moving patients to safety.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service's deputy chief fire officer Rob Barber said: "The fact that this fire was deemed to be deliberate is very concerning and we are working closely with Staffordshire Police to aid their investigation into this incident."

He added: "The professional way our crews dealt with the fire ensured that it didn't spread and was contained to one area of the building.

"All services working together ensured that the incident was dealt with quickly and patients were returned to wards as quickly as possible.

"Thankfully no one was seriously injured in the fire but one male was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene."

Crews remained at the scene overnight in a bid to cut the likelihood of water damage.