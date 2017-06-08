Inquest to be held into death of teenage boy struck by air pellet

An inquest will be held into the death of a teenage boy who was fatally struck by an air pellet.

Ben Wragge, 13, was injured in Thurston near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on May 1 2016 and died later that day at the West Suffolk Hospital.

Two teenage boys were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, then told they faced no further action in July 2016.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said there had been a "full investigation" into the circumstances of Ben's death.

The inquest is listed to be heard at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Thursday.