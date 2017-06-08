Microsoft to reveal 'most powerful' successor to Xbox One at E3

Microsoft will unveil its successor to the Xbox One when the E3 video games convention begins next week.

Currently code-named "Project Scorpio", the new system will be the "world's most powerful console", Microsoft claims, having already confirmed the final product will go on sale later this year.

The new console is the most anticipated announcement of the gaming convention, which begins in Los Angeles next week and is the scene of a range of new video game reveals from industry giants including PlayStation, Nintendo and Call of Duty publisher Activision.

The next Call of Duty game, returning the series to a Second World War setting popular among fans, will be among the biggest games discussed at the three-day show.

A range of hugely popular sequels are also expected to be among the key announcements - including Red Dead Redemption 2, The Last of Us Part 2, Far Cry 5 and Star Wars Battlefront 2.

FIFA 18, the next version of the football game series, is also due to be showcased by creator EA Sports.

Xbox manufacturer Microsoft has already revealed some details about the power within the Scorpio console, confirming it will support "true 4K gaming" as well housing six teraflops of graphics computing power - similar to the amount normally found in high-end, dedicated gaming PCs.

In comparison, the current generation Xbox One has around 1.31 teraflops of graphical processing power.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said he believes the new console will "truly move Xbox forward".

E3 is among the biggest in the gaming calendar, and this year will also be open to 15,000 members of the public, who will be able to visit the various booths at the Los Angeles Convention Centre to play the upcoming titles announced during the show.