Three men arrested by anti-terror police following armed raids

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in east London following a series of raids involving armed police.

Two men aged 34 at 37 were held at separate addresses in Newham, while a third man aged 33 was arrested at an address in Waltham Forest.

All three were detained on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offences and have been taken for questioning at a south London police station.

The raids by detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, supported by armed police, are not connected to the London Bridge attack, Scotland Yard said.

The operation took place overnight and searches are ongoing at the properties, the force said.

In a separate investigation, counter-terror police made a series of arrests in Ilford, east London, on Wednesday night in connection with the London Bridge atrocity.

Eight people were killed and dozens injured when three men launched a van and knife rampage on Saturday night.

All three attackers were shot dead by police.