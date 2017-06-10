Man charged with terror offences after arrest for breach of bail

A 23-year-old man previously arrested at Heathrow Airport has been charged with three terrorism offences.

Mijunal Haque, from north London, was detained at London Heathrow Airport in August last year on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

He was rearrested on Thursday for breach of bail and has been charged with three counts of encouraging terrorism by sharing extremist videos on Whatsapp in January 2015.

He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A woman, 21, was also arrested in August last year and is on police bail.