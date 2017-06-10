Man shot dead in drive-by attack in south London

A hunt for a gunman has been launched by murder detectives investigating the drive-by shooting of a man in a busy town centre.

The 24-year-old man, who was a passenger in a car, was shot in the head in the attack in Wellesley Road, Croydon, south London, shortly after 10pm on Friday.

The driver of the car, who was also injured, drove the victim to a south London hospital and, s ix minutes after police were first alerted, officers were told the man had died on arrival.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: " At this early stage, detectives believe that the victim was a passenger in a Volkswagen car which was being driven along Wellesley Road. A motorcyclist with a pillion passenger pulled up alongside the car and shots were fired.

"The car driver - who suffered minor injuries - took the critically injured man to hospital, where police were alerted."

Local roads remain closed as forensic investigators examine the crime scene.

No arrests have been made and police appealed for witnesses to the lead up to the attack, adding that Croydon town centre is "usually very busy".