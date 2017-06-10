New arrest in London Bridge attack probe as police carry out raid

Another arrest has been made in the London Bridge attack investigation.

A man was held on suspicion of being involved in the preparation of terrorist acts following a raid at an address in east London on Friday, Scotland Yard said.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody at a Berkshire police station while detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command searched the residential property in Ilford.

It brings to six the number of men being held in connection with the attack that killed eight.

Ilford has seen intense police activity since the atrocity, with many of the suspects arrested at various locations around the district.

Meanwhile on Saturday, investigators released new details about the planning and methods of the three attackers and their van and knife rampage.

Pakistani-born British citizen Khuram Butt attempted to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the June 3 attack, although the group used a B&Q van loaded with bags of gravel instead.

Butt, 27, and his two accomplices, Rachid Redouane, 30, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan, and Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent, all died in the attack.