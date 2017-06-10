Profiles of PM's top aides, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, who quit No10

The Prime Minister's closest aides have resigned after coming under intense pressure following the General Election failure.

The two joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill had been at Mrs May's side throughout her time at Number 10 and played significant roles while she was at the Home Office.

NICK TIMOTHY

Credited with being Mrs May's chief political thinker, the bearded adviser was compared to Rasputin by his critics and sometimes called "the man who really runs Britain".

Influenced by his working-class upbringing in Birmingham, Mr Timothy's approach to "Erdington modernisation" of the party meant a "relentless focus on governing in the interests of ordinary, working people" - the "just about managing" group targeted by the Prime Minister,

His support for grammar schools and concern about Chinese investment in British infrastructure were though to have influenced Mrs May's early moves towards education reform and a delay in approval for the Hinkley Point project soon after she entered Number 10.

Fiercely anti-establishment, as a special adviser to Mrs May while she was in the Home Office he clashed with the "Notting Hill set" around David Cameron and George Osborne.

Mr Timothy backed Leave in last year's EU referendum - unlike his boss - and was credited with crafting Mrs May's Lancaster House speech setting out her priorities for Brexit.

FIONA HILL

Ms Hill formed a formidable partnership with Mr Timothy.

Before joining her in Number 10, the former journalist also worked for Mrs May in the Home Office where she was known for her ferocious loyalty to her boss.

Her devotion cost her her job at the Home Office when she became involved in a furious, and highly public, spat with Michael Gove over tackling extremism in schools.

She was credited with encouraging Mrs May's commitment to tackling modern slavery.