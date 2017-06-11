Budding artists given chance to win own show at Saatchi Gallery

Aspiring artists are being given the chance to have their own art show, at the Saatchi Gallery.

The London gallery, once home to Damien Hirst's pickled shark and Tracey Emin's unmade bed, is running the competition for anyone aged over 16.

Budding artists are being asked to photograph anything they find interesting or beautiful, but not take a selfie, using a camera phone and the winner will land a solo show.

The competition, called #selfexpression, comes after the gallery's hit selfie exhibition.

From Selfie To Self-Expression has been extended by two months following high demand and will now run until July 23.

The new competition opens on Monday and the winner, who will show work taken on a camera phone, will be announced on July 19.

The Saatchi Gallery, opened by Charles Saatchi, was previously located at County Hall in London before it moved to Chelsea.

The Saatchi Gallery's #SelfExpression competition, in partnership with Huawei, opens for submissions on Monday June 12. Details can be found at http://www.saatchigallery.com/selfexpression.