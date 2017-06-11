Project Scorpio: Xbox to unveil 'most powerful' games console to rival PS4 Pro

Xbox will unveil the most powerful home videos games console ever made on Sunday night, as the tech giant seeks to challenge rival PlayStation.

The new Microsoft console, currently known as Project Scorpio, was first teased last year but Xbox is now expected to discuss key details and first games for the new system.

Xbox says the console will offer "true" ultra-high-definition 4K gaming, as well as processing power more commonly seen in heavy duty gaming PCs.

The announcements will be part of a showcase from the company ahead of the opening of E3, one of the world's largest video game conventions, which begins next week in Los Angeles.

Industry heavyweights including Nintendo, Ubisoft and Activision will all be among those revealing new products at the show.

Xbox's existing generation console, the Xbox One, has been steadily outsold by the PlayStation 4 since the two systems launched in 2013.

PlayStation maker Sony launched its own super-powered console - the PlayStation 4 Pro - late last year.

However, specifications already announced by Xbox suggest the Scorpio will exceed the PS4 Pro's capabilities.

It includes graphical processing power at least four times that of the existing Xbox One.

New video games have already being announced ahead of E3, with Electronic Arts (EA) announcing football game series Fifa will return at the end of September with Fifa 18.

The gaming giant also unveiled the first trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II, a new action game set across the three main eras of the franchise's universe.

On Monday, new information on the next game in the Call Of Duty series - set during the Second World War - is expected to be announced alongside a sequel to Bafta award-winning adventure title The Last Of Us.

The gaming convention is expected to attract around 50,000 attendees when the show floor opens on Tuesday, where 15,000 members of the public will also be present for the first time.