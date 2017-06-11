Top prize still up for grabs as jackpot swells to £14.7m

Wednesday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £14.7 million jackpot after no ticket-holders won Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 36, 18, 35, 28, 50, 10 and the bonus number is 02.

Set of balls four and draw machine Arthur were used.

Two people matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to net £40,403 and 65 ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £1,308 each.

Some 4,415 people matched four numbers to win £124 and 112,815 matched three numbers to win £25.

No one scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot or the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 23, 39, 10, 33 and the Thunderball number is 06.