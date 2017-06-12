Baby joy for Made In Chelsea stars

Made In Chelsea stars Alexandra "Binky" Felstead and Josh "JP" Patterson have welcomed a baby girl.

Patterson, 27, announced the happy news in a post on Instagram.

He shared a black and white photograph of himself holding the baby's hand, with the words: "I'm a daddy."

Felstead, 26, and Patterson announced in January that they were expecting their first child together, after a turbulent on-off relationship on the E4 show.

The couple later revealed that they were expecting a daughter.

Felstead and Patterson are set to star in their own spin-off series about their new lives as parents.

Fans have rushed to congratulate the pair on their new arrival.

One posted on Instagram: "Oh wow! You both will make amazing parents! Congrats."

"Omg, congrats!!! I'm gonna cry," said another.

Last month Felstead said she was quitting the show as she embarks on motherhood.

Sharing a collection of photos from the programme's history online, she wrote: "Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years.

"Looking back to the shows very first episode & my very first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it's amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight.

"Thank you for the amazing amount of support and love - what an incredible experience, couldn't be prouder of this show & how far it's come!

"It's been my second family and I will deffo be back to do the odd bits and bobs on it I'm sure in the future, but now I feel my time has come to a natural end seeing as the next big (grown up) chapter of my life is about to begin!

"Thank you @e4chelsea , love you always. #proudtobeanoriginal."