Fresh arrest in London Bridge terror attack probe

Another arrest has been made in the investigation into the London Bridge attack.

A 19-year-old man was held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts following a raid at an address in Barking, east London, at 9.50pm on Sunday, Scotland Yard said.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command are searching the address and another in Barking where a 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.

A total of seven men are being held in custody after the June 3 attack that left eight dead and dozens wounded.

On Sunday police released images of the terrorists' blood-spattered fake suicide belts.

The phoney bombs were simply disposable water bottles wrapped in silver and black tape and attached to leather belts, although they were designed to create "maximum fear", police said.

Attackers Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba each wore one of the bogus explosive devices when they launched a van and knife rampage that killed eight people and injured dozens more.

Metropolitan Police Commander Dean Haydon praised the bravery of the police officers and members of public who tackled the three - despite the possibility they could have been killed in an explosion.

One week on from the atrocity, revellers returned to the Borough Market area on Saturday night in a show of defiance, although the market is expected to remain closed into this week.

Detectives have made 21 arrests as part of the probe.

Twelve people arrested in the initial stages were released without charge.

A 27-year-old arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday was also released without charge on Saturday.

A man arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences in connection with the investigation was bailed until a date in late June.