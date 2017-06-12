Kate meets London Bridge attack victims and hospital staff

The Duchess of Cambridge has met victims of the London Bridge terror attack and hospital staff who were on duty that night.

Kate visited King's College Hospital on Monday and spoke to six patients who are still being treated.

In total, 14 people were admitted to the hospital after the atrocity on Saturday June 3, predominantly suffering from stab wounds.

The Duchess spoke to doctors and nurses who were working on the night of the atrocity.

She asked about their roles and praised their efforts, saying: "Well done."

Kate asked the staff if despite being trained for such events, it was difficult to deal with the incident.

Speaking about the night, head of nursing Lynne Watkins-Hulme said: "What was really noticeable on Saturday night was the amount of female patients that were involved.

"That was quite traumatic for the staff. We are not used to so many females being injured."

She added: "We are used to seeing people who are stabbed.

"But to have six women who were stabbed, multiple times - it was just the amount of people - that was upsetting."