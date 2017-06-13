Boy arrested after gun and ammunition seized at school

Police have seized a shotgun and ammunition after a report that a teenager was in possession of a firearm at a secondary school.

Warwickshire Police said a teenage boy had been arrested after officers were called to Higham Lane School in Shanklin Drive, Nuneaton, at 9.15am on Tuesday.

Superintendent David Gardner said: "We responded promptly and the boy was quickly isolated and the incident contained to ensure there was no risk to pupils and staff.

"The initial report was received from the suspect himself and he was co-operative with police throughout. Officers were on the scene quickly and he was placed under arrest."

Mr Gardner added: "I would like to thank staff and pupils at the school for their assistance while we managed this incident. Officers will be at the school for the rest of the day to provide reassurance.

"We will now carry out inquiries to establish exactly what happened and address any issues around the firearm."