Diabetes was 'out of control' during election campaign, reveals Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott has revealed that she has Type 2 diabetes that was "out of control" during the General Election campaign, as she hit out at the "terrible" targeting of her by the Tories.

The MP, who was replaced as shadow home secretary due to ill health after struggling in broadcast interviews during the campaign, said she was now "ready to get back to work".

In a Guardian interview the Labour veteran criticised the way she was singled out by the Conservatives for attack during the election.

" The Tories need to explain why they singled me out. It felt terrible, it felt awful - you felt you were in a kind of vortex - as I became aware of what was happening - the Facebook ads, the Tories name-dropping me for no reason," she said.

Ms Abbott, a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, came under relentless fire from Conservatives following an interview with LBC radio in which she forgot figures for Labour's police funding plans and an appearance on Sky News when she struggled to discuss details of a security report.

"The first time I became aware that I was a target of a national campaign was when people in marginals in the north were WhatsApping me to say there were ad vans talking about me, with a picture of me and Jeremy on," she said.

"Then there were these targeted Facebook ads. There was one which was a mashup ad which made it sound as if I supported al Qaida. We did contemplate taking legal action."

Explaining the deterioration in her health, the 63-year-old Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP said: " During the election campaign, everything went crazy - and the diabetes was out of control, the blood sugar was out of control."

She said her brother had raised concerns after seeing her struggling: "He said 'that is not Diane', because ever since I've been a child I've had a great memory for figures, and he said he knew it was my blood sugar and gave me a lecture about eating and having glucose tablets."

The MP revealed she had been diagnosed with the condition two years ago.

She added: "It is a condition you can manage. I am doing that now and I feel ready to get back to work."