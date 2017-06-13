Inquests to open on London Bridge terror victims

Inquests into the deaths of the London Bridge terror attack victims will open today.

Eight people were murdered during the atrocity on June 3, when three attackers ploughed into pedestrians with a white van before stabbing revellers in Borough Market with 12-inch ceramic knives.

Armed police shot dead ringleader Khuram Butt, 27, and his two accomplices Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, just eight minutes after the first emergency call was made.

The inquests for the victims of the attack will open at Southwark Coroner's Court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, who died in her fiance's arms after being struck by the speeding van, and Australians Kirsty Boden, 28, and Sara Zelenak were among those killed.

Xavier Thomas, 45, who was knocked into the River Thames, was one of three Frenchmen who died, along with Sebastien Belanger, 36, and Alexandre Pigeard.

James McMullan, 32, from Hackney, and Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were also killed in the attack.