Woman charged with murder after man hit by tram at station

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was hit by a moving tram.

Greater Manchester Police said Charrissa Loren Brown-Wellington, 31, had been remanded in custody to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

Officers were called to Victoria station in Manchester city centre just after 7.50pm on Sunday.

Police said the man was pushed from the platform in front of a moving tram.

Emergency services attended but the man, aged 30, died at the scene.

The man has not yet been named by police.