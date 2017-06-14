'15 babies a day' campaign to encourage talk on stillbirth and neonatal death

More must be done to tackle the "taboo" subject of baby death, a charity has said.

Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, said that while many members of the public are aware of the pain of baby loss, others still have no idea and it remains a taboo subject.

The charity has launched a new campaign called "15 babies a day", which aims to raise awareness that every day in the UK, 15 babies die, shortly before, during or after birth.

To mark the launch of the campaign, the charity is hanging a washing line with 15 babygrows pegged on it at various London locations.

The charity said progress to reduce the number of baby deaths is too slow.

"The aim of #15babiesaday is to not only highlight the unacceptable fact that 15 babies die before, during and shortly after birth every day in the UK, but also to encourage the public to talk about baby death, which is often a taboo subject," said Sands chief executive Dr Clea Harmer.

"I hope that the washing lines containing 15 babygrows that will be seen in many prominent locations across London and the UK will help provoke debate and discussion as to why do so many babies die and what can be done to reduce this number.

"We are determined to ensure that every bereaved parent gets the care and support they need and deserve."