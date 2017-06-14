Borough Market to hold minute's silence for terror victims ahead of opening

Borough Market will pause for a minute's silence before traders open for business for the first time since the London Bridge terror attack.

A market bell will be rung on Wednesday to signal the reopening of the bustling tourist hotspot, which was forced to close after it was targeted in the June 3 atrocity.

Eight people were killed when three attackers ploughed into pedestrians with a white van on London Bridge, before stabbing revellers in the nearby market with 12-inch ceramic knives.

Inquests into the deaths of Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, and Frenchmen Xavier Thomas, 45, and Alexandre Pigeard, 26, who were killed in the attack, will open at Southwark Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

Coroner Andrew Harris opened and adjourned the inquests for five other victims - Sara Zelenak, 21, Kirsty Boden, 28, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39 - at the same court on Tuesday.

A minute's silence will be held at Borough Market at 9.30am ahead of its official reopening at 10am.

Charity Victim Support said trained staff would be on hand to support anyone affected by the atrocity.

Opening hours will be extended over the coming weeks to help businesses affected by the attack, with the market welcoming shoppers on June 18 and June 25.

A trader support fund has also been set up to help those who have suffered financially due to the market's closure.