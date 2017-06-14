Contamination of supermarket chickens with campylobacter continues to fall

Contamination of supermarket chickens with the food poisoning bug campylobacter is continuing to fall, figures show.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said 6.5% of chickens tested positive for the highest level of contamination, down from 9.3% for the same period last year.

The latest survey of 1,051 whole fresh chickens during January to March found Lidl had the highest percentage of samples testing positive at the highest level of contamination at 9.2%, followed by Sainsbury's (7.7%) and Asda (7.3%).

Marks & Spencer, Morrisons and Waitrose had significantly lower levels compared to the average, at 2.5%, 2.8% and 2.7% respectively.

But smaller retailers and butchers, classified as "others", had a significantly higher level at 16.9%.

Almost half of all chickens (48.8%) tested positive for campylobacter at any level, slightly down from 50% this time last year.

Campylobacter is the leading cause of food poisoning in the UK and makes 280,000 people ill each year.

FSA chairwoman Heather Hancock said: "It is good to see that levels continue to go down as this indicates that the major retailers and processors are getting to grips with campylobacter.

"While the results are reassuring, we want to see more progress among the smaller businesses, to achieve real and lasting reductions.

"In the meantime, I am delighted to see the commitment and responsibility that the industry has shown, so far, in their efforts to provide consumers with food they can trust. They have invested a lot of effort and money into interventions to tackle the problem and it is showing clear results."

Lidl said: "Naturally, we were disappointed to see the FSA's findings, which demonstrate a large disparity from our own results.

"We continue to address campylobacter reduction as a priority within the business and remain committed to exploring methods with our suppliers to further minimise levels, whilst ensuring that all packaging of raw chicken includes clear labelling advising customers of the correct cooking and handling techniques to avoid cross-contamination."